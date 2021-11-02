Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.60 million and $656,833.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00220249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

