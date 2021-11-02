POA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,301,652 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
