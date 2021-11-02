Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $211,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.77.

MRTX stock opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $162.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

