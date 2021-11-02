Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Sally Beauty worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 141.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 268.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

