Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.66% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

BJRI stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.92 million, a P/E ratio of -44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 2.23.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

