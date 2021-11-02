Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.07 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.