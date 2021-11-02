Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.78% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

