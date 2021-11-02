Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $8.89 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 161,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,028 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

