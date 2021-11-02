Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 75,000 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $9,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WFG shares. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

WFG opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

