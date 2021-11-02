Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $6.33 Million Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 491,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.55% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.73. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

