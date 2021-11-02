Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $38,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 25.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Polaris by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

NYSE PII opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

