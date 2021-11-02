PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PYPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 15,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

