PolySwarm (NCT) Hits Market Cap of $19.42 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $22,001.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00219332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

