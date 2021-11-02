Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

