Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,854 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

