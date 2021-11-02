PPL (PPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

