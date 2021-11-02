Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $56.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. 26,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,891. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $590.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

