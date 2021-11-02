Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.53. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 343,373 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at $9,308,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at $9,682,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.