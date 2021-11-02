Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Pressure BioSciences stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 112,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,757. Pressure BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.