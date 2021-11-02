Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,352,364 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.84% of American International Group worth $3,193,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

