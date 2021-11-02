Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of DocuSign worth $3,069,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.00. 32,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

