Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,071,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $491,910,183 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $49.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,924.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,982.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,832.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,633.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

