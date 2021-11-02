Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $3,526,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,586. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.58.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

