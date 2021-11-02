Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.51 Billion Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 14.70% of Ross Stores worth $6,509,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.36. 19,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,007. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

