Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,255,990 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,262,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,255,990 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,820,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.52. The stock had a trading volume of 224,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,782. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.78.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

