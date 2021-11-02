PRIZM Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $12,685.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001484 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,887,691,296 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

