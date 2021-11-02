Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athyrium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365,281 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 4,974,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 150,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $275.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -2.44.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progenity will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

