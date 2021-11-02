Project Angel Parent (MLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Project Angel Parent has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. On average, analysts expect Project Angel Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

