ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ProPetro worth $82,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

