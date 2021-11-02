Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,982,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 2,141,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.5 days.

Shares of PGUUF stock remained flat at $$0.72 on Tuesday. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

