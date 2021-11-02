ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,707,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $335,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

