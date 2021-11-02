Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.60

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $15.10. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 996 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

