Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 118,436 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,421,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,436 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $471,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 230,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,707,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

