Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 90,617 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 639,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $337,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 106.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,969,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $676.95. 49,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.