Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,939,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,101 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 0.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 12.15% of Chesapeake Energy worth $619,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $270,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $169,427,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $161,788,000.

CHK traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

