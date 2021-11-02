Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,878 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Lockheed Martin worth $255,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.60. 39,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.90.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

