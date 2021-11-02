Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Activision Blizzard worth $206,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.30. 207,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.