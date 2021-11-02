PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.76

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.65. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 913 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.3926 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

