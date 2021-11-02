PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.76

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.65. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 913 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76.
About PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)
PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.
Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.