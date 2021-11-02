Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 923 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO stock opened at $400.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $384.26 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.