Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $467,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LII opened at $302.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.