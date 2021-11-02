Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.