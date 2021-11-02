Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Medallia were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 61.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,172 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 69.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after purchasing an additional 663,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 8.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 122,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 288,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $280,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 565,314 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

