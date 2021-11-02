Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

