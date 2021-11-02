Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.700 EPS.

PEG traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $991,085. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

