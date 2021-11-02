Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.500-$12.800 EPS.

NYSE PSA traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.03. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $335.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

