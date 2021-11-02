Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.21% of Pulmonx worth $83,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.26.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

