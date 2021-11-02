Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in News by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

