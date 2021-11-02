Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

