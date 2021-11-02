Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years.

PIM stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

