Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Up 44.3% in October

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 644.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 374.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Puxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEW stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Puxin has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

